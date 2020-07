Or Copy this URL to Share

NUSSBAUM, MAXINE: Funeral is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, 365 W. Main St., Berne. Since it is her 97th birthday, there will be pink balloons! Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Those unable to attend in person are invited to visit and "like" the Facebook page for Zwick & Jahn where a video will be posted of her service.



