MEGAN LEANN SPARKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MEGAN LEANN SPARKS.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

MEGAN LEANN SPARKS, 20, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Megan was the daughter of Jason and Tonia Sparks, who survive. Megan graduated from Northrop High School, class of 2018. While at Northrop she absolutely loved being with her friends and performing in Show Choir for four years. She was also a member of the Fort Wayne Children's Choir for three years. Megan was working for Meijer as a cashier. Also surviving are her sister, Rachael Sparks; grandparents, Sandra (David) Dekilder; grandmother, Gloria Sparks; along with many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Private Family Services with burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. There will be a memorial service for Megan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northrop Choral Association in c/o Pamela Frosch. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.