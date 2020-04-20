MEGAN LEANN SPARKS, 20, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Megan was the daughter of Jason and Tonia Sparks, who survive. Megan graduated from Northrop High School, class of 2018. While at Northrop she absolutely loved being with her friends and performing in Show Choir for four years. She was also a member of the Fort Wayne Children's Choir for three years. Megan was working for Meijer as a cashier. Also surviving are her sister, Rachael Sparks; grandparents, Sandra (David) Dekilder; grandmother, Gloria Sparks; along with many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Private Family Services with burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. There will be a memorial service for Megan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northrop Choral Association in c/o Pamela Frosch. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020