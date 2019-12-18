MEGAN NICOLE DIETTRICH

MEGAN NICOLE DIETTRICH, 36, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Megan was the daughter of Johann "John" Diettrich and Pamela and David Mussel-man. Megan graduated from Homestead High School. Surviving are her son, Izaiah Johann Diettrich; half-brothers, Bryan (Deana) Diettrich, Derek (Nora) Diettrich and Shuree Jafferally; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Betty Matheny, Michael and Marie Diettrich; and uncle, Mark Matheny. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Fort Wayne Recovery. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019
