MELANIA G. COLE, 106, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born June 22, 1912, in Detroit, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Boleslaw and Honorata (Macijew sha) Satkie wicz. Melania was employed by Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, Mich., for 12 years. She retired from Fruehauf Corporation after 32 years of service as the Supervisor of Records in 1974. Melania married Wolford J. Cole in 1965. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wolford J. Cole; two brothers, and a sister. Private burial at a later date.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2019