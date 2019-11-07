MELISSA ANN KUHN, 63, of Payne, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. Melissa was born Nov. 8, 1955, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She worked at Nelson Global. She was known for spoiling her nieces and nephews, being a big Ohio State fan, her love of traveling and camping, humpback whales and admiration of St. Francis of Assisi. "Melissa will be sadly missed". Surviving are her mother, Mary; siblings, Angela Kuhn, Mary Brueggemann, Hobart Kuhn, Michael (Claudia) Kuhn, Matthew (Kim) Kuhn and Katrina Bauer; seven nieces and nephews; and four great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Hobart Kuhn; niece, Katelyn Bauer; and great-nephew, Wade Wehri. Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne, Ohio. Viewing is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, Ohio, with the rosary recited at 7 p.m. Viewing also from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Dooley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are to Divine Mercy Cathoilc School. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 7, 2019