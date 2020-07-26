1/
MELISSA L. RASKE
MELISSA L. RASKE, 49, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Melissa grew up in Erie, Pa., where she was a 1989 graduate of Academy High School. Melissa is survived by her father, William Mankoski of Erie, Pa.; sister, Christy Unger of Erie, Pa.; brother, Stephen (Robyn) of Las Vegas; niece, Sidnye Unger of New York; three sons, Roger, Tim and Brent Raske, all of Angola, Ind.; and four grandchildren, Reese Raske, Monica and Trinity Ritter, and Elijah Raske, all of Angola, Ind. She also leaves behind her life partner and soulmate, Ron Maugher man, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Melissa was preceded in death by her grandmother, Margaret Man koski; uncle, Tim Mankoski; cousin, Michael Mankoski; and husband, Nicholas Raske. "Melissa was a healing soul and she would help anyone she could, her grandchildren were her entire world. She will be greatly missed." There will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Melissa at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
