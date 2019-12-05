MELLANY R. MOUNSEY, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Dec. 31, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Otto and Ruth (Hoffman) Hettinger. Mell loved to sew, over the years she made countless dresses and costumes. She was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed arts and crafts, particularly the ones done with her grandchildren. She spent many hours gardening and planting flowers. She also loved to fish and play cards. "Mell had a funloving personality and was always willing to do a snakebite!" She is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Jack Mounsey of Fort Wayne; daughter, Brenda Armstrong of Fort Wayne; sons, Doug (Crystal) Mounsey and Dan (Chris) Mounsey, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Brian (Christi) Armstrong, Renee (Nate) Till, Erika Mounsey, Josh (Alexis) Mounsey, and Brandi (Cody) Maiden; great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Elie and Baylee Armstrong, Asher Till, Riley, Delaney, Mackenzie and Naomi Mounsey, and Seth Glass; and sisters, Judy (Jim) Arney and Kathy (Dave) Gunter. She was also preceded in death by her son, Brian Mounsey; brothers, Richard, Don and Jerry Hettinger; and sister, Kay Keck. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 2 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Visiting Nurse Hospice of Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019