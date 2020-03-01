MELVA JUNE "JACKIE" FAYLOR

Obituary
MELVA "JACKIE" JUNE FAYLOR, 93, passed peacefully, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Grace Lamle. Known as Miss Jackie, she retired from Kiddie Prep School after 37 years of service. Jackie was a member at Epiphany Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughters, Vicki Ann (Steven) Auman and Diane K. (Barry) Harmeyer; grandchildren, Matt (Larae) Harmeyer, Amanda (Jerrold) Blocher and Adam (Kari) Auman; three great-grandchildren, Mirabelle, Owen and Emry; and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L. Faylor; siblings, Garnet Seizert, Bernice Weaver, Donald Lamle, Eldon Lamle, Corrine Martin and Mary Rose. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6606 Maplecrest Road, with one hour of calling prior to the service. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at the church. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church or Visiting Nurse Foundation (Hospice Home). www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 1, 2020
