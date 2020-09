Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family

BAUGHMAN, MELVIN: Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 18330 IN-37, Harlan. with viewing from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Viewing also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the church. Masks are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store