1/1
MELVIN D. JACKSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MELVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MELVIN D. JACKSON, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence of 32 years in Whitley County, Ind. Melvin will be remembered for his genuine kindness and love for his family. Born Sept. 21, 1951, in Allen County, he was the son of Melvin Jackson and Mary (Trump) Jackson. He retired after spending 23 years at Slater Steel and 15 years at StoneCo, both in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Nic) Conway of Fort Wayne; son, Joshua Bruick of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Novelyn, Haley and Allyson; great-grandson due early 2020; and former wife, friend and caregiver, Melody Jackson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sidekick, Erv (Elaine) Aeschilman; brother-in-law, George Wehrmeister; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marian Wehrmeister. Per Melvin's request there will be no service held. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved