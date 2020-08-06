MELVIN D. JACKSON, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence of 32 years in Whitley County, Ind. Melvin will be remembered for his genuine kindness and love for his family. Born Sept. 21, 1951, in Allen County, he was the son of Melvin Jackson and Mary (Trump) Jackson. He retired after spending 23 years at Slater Steel and 15 years at StoneCo, both in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Nic) Conway of Fort Wayne; son, Joshua Bruick of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Novelyn, Haley and Allyson; great-grandson due early 2020; and former wife, friend and caregiver, Melody Jackson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sidekick, Erv (Elaine) Aeschilman; brother-in-law, George Wehrmeister; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marian Wehrmeister. Per Melvin's request there will be no service held. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.