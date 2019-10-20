Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MELVIN FREDERICK (FRED) DOWNING. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer Funeral Home 17629 State Road 37 Harlan , IN 46743 (260)-657-5308 Send Flowers Obituary

MELVIN FREDERICK (FRED) DOWNING, 91, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. at The Cedars in Leo. Born Aug. 9, 1928 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Harlan High School in 1946. He married Margaret Schaefer on May 28, 1949. He retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1990 after 21 years. Fred was also a farmer. After retirement he restored many antique tractors and enjoyed spending winters at their home near Deming, N.M. He was a member of Cedar Creek Antique Tractor Club and Honorary Director of Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine Assoc. He won many first place trophies in antique tractor pulls. He was a charter member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Harlan, Ind. Fred is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; children, Marcia (Ron) Augspurger of Hoagland, Marvin (Brenda-deceased) Downing of Goshen, Mark (Tammy) Downing of Grabill; grandchildren, Sarah Downing of Goshen, Erin (Dan) Baughman of Washington, D.C., Miles Downing of Grabill, Spencer (Ashley) Augspurger of Hoagland; great-granddaughter, Willow Downing of Grabill. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, Ind. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. Memorials to Holy Trinity or Harlan Community Food Bank.



MELVIN FREDERICK (FRED) DOWNING, 91, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. at The Cedars in Leo. Born Aug. 9, 1928 in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Harlan High School in 1946. He married Margaret Schaefer on May 28, 1949. He retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1990 after 21 years. Fred was also a farmer. After retirement he restored many antique tractors and enjoyed spending winters at their home near Deming, N.M. He was a member of Cedar Creek Antique Tractor Club and Honorary Director of Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Engine Assoc. He won many first place trophies in antique tractor pulls. He was a charter member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Harlan, Ind. Fred is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret; children, Marcia (Ron) Augspurger of Hoagland, Marvin (Brenda-deceased) Downing of Goshen, Mark (Tammy) Downing of Grabill; grandchildren, Sarah Downing of Goshen, Erin (Dan) Baughman of Washington, D.C., Miles Downing of Grabill, Spencer (Ashley) Augspurger of Hoagland; great-granddaughter, Willow Downing of Grabill. He was preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,18330 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 St. Rd. 37, Harlan, Ind. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan. Memorials to Holy Trinity or Harlan Community Food Bank. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close