MELVIN H. LEHRMAN, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born on July 18, 1923 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Oscar and Irma (Hatten dorf) Lehrman. He graduated from North Side High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for General Telephone for 45 years. He was a long-time member of Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne Lions Club and the American Legion. Melvin volunteered for many organizations including the League for the Blind and the Embassy. Surviving family include his children, Mary Luyben, Cynthia Rudolph, David Lehrman, and Angela (Larry) White; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Peg A. (Johnson) Lehrman; and infant daughter, Lisa Marie. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 West Berry St., Fort Wayne, (IN 46802), with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the church. Memorials may be made to Plymouth Congregational Church. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019