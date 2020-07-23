MELVIN PHILLIP JOHNSON, 87, of Huntington, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.Born March 10, 1933, at the family farm in Clear Creek Township, Huntington, Ind., Mel was the son of Carl Henry and Mildred Catherine (Nix) Johnson. He graduated from Clear Creek High School in 1951 and shortly thereafter served in the U.S. Army. After his service to his country, he owned several service stations in the area, including Johnson's Standard in Roanoke, which he eventually sold to his brother Wally. He also owned Mel's Mobil on West Park Drive and Cherry St. It was there that he met the love of his life and best friend, Beverly Jane Rice from Fort Wayne, who had just started her dance school in Huntington. Mel and Beverly were married on June 25, 1960 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Mel was a proud 5th generation farmer in Clear Creek Township, where his great-great-grandparents Henry and Sophia Johnson had settled in the early 1840's after immigrating from Germany. They were one of Clear Creek Township's original pioneer families. After selling his other stations, Mel spent decades in auto sales, and took joy in serving his loyal customers, retiring in 2004. Mel also served his community in many capacities. He was on the Parkview Huntington Hospital Board of Directors, the Huntington County Merit Board for the Sheriff's Department, the Alcoholic Beverage Board for the State of Indiana, and was a life member of V.F.W. Post 2689 in Huntington. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Survivors include his wife, Beverly Johnson of Huntington; sons, Todd (Cindy) Johnson of Huntington, Tab (Rochelle) Johnson of Ossian, Troy (Michelle) Johnson of Fort Wayne and Tony (Juli) Johnson of Huntington; and daughters, Terri (George) Eckert of Markle, Tami (Mike) Hollis of Fort Wayne, Tonia (Kyle) Dunfee of Roanoke, and Traci (Kyle) Daugherty of Huntington. Also surviving are a brother, Wally (Beverly) Johnson of Roanoke; sisters, Marcy Wall of Huntington, Bonnie (Lawrence) Reed of Columbia City, Judy (Van) Bailey of North Webster, and Debbie Stoffel of Huntington; 31 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. His parents preceded him in death. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 North Jefferson St., Huntington, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Father Thomas Eckert, CSC, a close friend of the family, officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bailey - Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. Please follow local and state PPE requirements for visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Huntington.Preferred memorials are to St. Mary Catholic Church c/o Bailey - Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN 46750. Bailey-Love Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Melvin Phillip Johnson. Please sign the online guestbook at www.baileylove.com