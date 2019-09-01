Guest Book View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park 4017 Maplecrest Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46815 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MELVIN R. (MEL) ARNOLD, 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Wayne, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Allen County and graduated from Hunter town High School and International Business College. He served two and one-half years in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific during World War II. He was employed by Detmer & Co. CPA firm, retired as Vice President from Inland Chemical Corporation after more than 30 years, and then was employed by McKesson Corporation. He was a Founding and Charter member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was a member of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, a longtime member of S.C.O.R.E., and served on the board of United Methodist Church Builders. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth Arnold; two sons, David A. (Janet Davis) Arnold of Chicago, and Daniel D. (Barbara) Arnold of Fort Wayne; and one daughter, Betty (Steve) Cunningham of Pensacola Beach, Fla. He also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Hattie (Culbertson) Arnold; two brothers, Raymond C., and Paul W. Arnold; and sister, Ruth Gollhofer. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorials to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) or Eel River Cemetery Association, Inc. Churubusco (IN 46723).



MELVIN R. (MEL) ARNOLD, 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Wayne, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Allen County and graduated from Hunter town High School and International Business College. He served two and one-half years in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific during World War II. He was employed by Detmer & Co. CPA firm, retired as Vice President from Inland Chemical Corporation after more than 30 years, and then was employed by McKesson Corporation. He was a Founding and Charter member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was a member of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, a longtime member of S.C.O.R.E., and served on the board of United Methodist Church Builders. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth Arnold; two sons, David A. (Janet Davis) Arnold of Chicago, and Daniel D. (Barbara) Arnold of Fort Wayne; and one daughter, Betty (Steve) Cunningham of Pensacola Beach, Fla. He also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Hattie (Culbertson) Arnold; two brothers, Raymond C., and Paul W. Arnold; and sister, Ruth Gollhofer. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorials to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) or Eel River Cemetery Association, Inc. Churubusco (IN 46723). Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close