MELVIN R. (MEL) ARNOLD, 94, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Fort Wayne, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Allen County and graduated from Hunter town High School and International Business College. He served two and one-half years in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific during World War II. He was employed by Detmer & Co. CPA firm, retired as Vice President from Inland Chemical Corporation after more than 30 years, and then was employed by McKesson Corporation. He was a Founding and Charter member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He was a member of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, a longtime member of S.C.O.R.E., and served on the board of United Methodist Church Builders. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Ruth Arnold; two sons, David A. (Janet Davis) Arnold of Chicago, and Daniel D. (Barbara) Arnold of Fort Wayne; and one daughter, Betty (Steve) Cunningham of Pensacola Beach, Fla. He also has six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Hattie (Culbertson) Arnold; two brothers, Raymond C., and Paul W. Arnold; and sister, Ruth Gollhofer. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorials to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 4700 Vance Avenue, Fort Wayne (IN 46815) or Eel River Cemetery Association, Inc. Churubusco (IN 46723).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019