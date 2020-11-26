MERCEDES J. "MITCH" CHANTACA, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Nov 22, 2020, at his home. Born in Dallas, Texas, he worked at Super Value for 40 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of Teamsters Local 414. He loved bowling and spending time with his family and many friends. He was loved by everyone that knew him. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle (Craig) Hoffman of Goshen; son, Mercedes (Andrea Baer) Chantaca of Fort Wayne; his loving companion, Missy Zorbaugh of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Connor, Emilio, Rachel, Cesar, Samara, and Liliana; mother, Marie Chantaca of Fort Wayne; brother, Eddie (Jerry) Chantaca; and sisters, Adelita Chantaca and Lisa Chantaca. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; father, and one brother. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Preferred memorials to The Allen County A.S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com