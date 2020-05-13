MEREDITH JOAN CEARBAUGH, 30, of Garrett, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born Aug. 27, 1989, in Fort Wayne, she was an excellent CNA and loved taking care of the elderly. She was fun-loving and had an infectious laugh. Surviving are her father, Dewitt (Cindy) Cearbaugh; siblings, Chad Cearbaugh Weston (Rachelle) Cearbaugh and Jennifer Cearbaugh; three children; grandmother, Joan Byer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Cearbaugh; grandfather, Eugene Byer; and grandparents, Richard and Sylvia Cearbaugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Anthony Wayne First Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.