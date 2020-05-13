MEREDITH JOAN CEARBAUGH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MEREDITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEREDITH JOAN CEARBAUGH, 30, of Garrett, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born Aug. 27, 1989, in Fort Wayne, she was an excellent CNA and loved taking care of the elderly. She was fun-loving and had an infectious laugh. Surviving are her father, Dewitt (Cindy) Cearbaugh; siblings, Chad Cearbaugh Weston (Rachelle) Cearbaugh and Jennifer Cearbaugh; three children; grandmother, Joan Byer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Cearbaugh; grandfather, Eugene Byer; and grandparents, Richard and Sylvia Cearbaugh. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to Anthony Wayne First Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 13, 2020
Meredith, you are truly missed. May you find peace and comfort in our Father's arms. I love you.
Amanda Kelsey
Friend
May 12, 2020
Meredith was an awsome person she had great heart her memory will live on William (slim) doster
William Doster
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved