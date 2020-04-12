Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MERLE "JIM" CLOSE. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

MERLE "JIM" CLOSE, 76, of Fort Wayne, formerly of South Bend, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born Aug. 22, 1943, in Mishawaka, Ind., was the son of the late Merle Junior and Mary (Ran stead) Close. Jim graduated from South Bend Central High School in 1961. He was trained by Indiana Michigan Power as a engineer at the power plant in Osceola, Ind., and worked there until the plant closed in 1980. He then went to work for General Motors in Three Rivers, Mich., in 1980, as a power engineer. He worked at GM Plants in Kalamazoo, Mich., and in Adrian, Mich. He transferred to the Fort Wayne GM Plant in 1999 and retired in 2006. He greatly loved his grandparents, Glenn and Sarah (Fisher) Ranstead of Lakeville, Ind., where he spent a great deal of his childhood and teen years. He married Betty (Stover) Close on April 27, 1992 in Elkhart, Ind. He enjoyed woodworking and made many pieces of oak furniture for family and friends. Along with his wife, Jim is survived by his daughter, Christine (Harold) Miller of Camby, Ind.; son, David Close of Elkhart, Ind.; step-daughter, Rosanna (Mark) Lee of Cassopolis, Mich.; grandson, Matt (Shaina Wilson) Close; great-grandsons, Zachary, Nathan and Easton; sisters, Kathleen Close of LaPorte, Ind., and Joyce (Keith) Tinkel of South Bend, Ind.; half brothers, Ed Michael of South Bend, Ind., and John (Debbie) Michael of Bradenton, Fla.; and fur babies, Mia, Ruby and Tiggee. A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.



