MERLE L. YOCKEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MERLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MERLE L. YOCKEY, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Plymouth, Ind., Merle was a son of the late Owen and Blanche (Parker) Yockey, and was married to his wife, Betty, for 64 years. Merle served his country as a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. Merle was a remarkable man who was a long time Toro salesman for Kenney Machinery. Still working at the time of his death, Merle was the most decorated sales person in the history of Toro Distribution. Merle was a faithful member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching IU basketball, popcorn and black jelly beans but most importantly he loved supporting his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their school and sporting events, he could often be seen or heard in the stands. Surviving are his wife, Betty; daughter, Cindy (Todd) Hixson; brothers, Nelson (Doris) and Herschel (Mary Kay); grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Alter, Joe (Erica) Klee, Tyler (Breeanna) Klee, Corrie (John) Silcox, Robb (Lauren) Hixson and Cassie Hixson; and 11 great-grandchildren. Merle was also preceded in death by his three great-grandchildren, Addison, Adelaide and Thomas Alter; sisters, Marjorie Breeding and Leota Hendricks; and a brother, Elwyn. Service will be private with Celebration of Life at a future time. Memorials may be made to Parkview - Randallia ICU, Progressive Care and Palliative Care staff or Good Shepherd UMC. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved