MERLE L. YOCKEY, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Plymouth, Ind., Merle was a son of the late Owen and Blanche (Parker) Yockey, and was married to his wife, Betty, for 64 years. Merle served his country as a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. Merle was a remarkable man who was a long time Toro salesman for Kenney Machinery. Still working at the time of his death, Merle was the most decorated sales person in the history of Toro Distribution. Merle was a faithful member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching IU basketball, popcorn and black jelly beans but most importantly he loved supporting his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at their school and sporting events, he could often be seen or heard in the stands. Surviving are his wife, Betty; daughter, Cindy (Todd) Hixson; brothers, Nelson (Doris) and Herschel (Mary Kay); grandchildren, Kelly (Bill) Alter, Joe (Erica) Klee, Tyler (Breeanna) Klee, Corrie (John) Silcox, Robb (Lauren) Hixson and Cassie Hixson; and 11 great-grandchildren. Merle was also preceded in death by his three great-grandchildren, Addison, Adelaide and Thomas Alter; sisters, Marjorie Breeding and Leota Hendricks; and a brother, Elwyn. Service will be private with Celebration of Life at a future time. Memorials may be made to Parkview - Randallia ICU, Progressive Care and Palliative Care staff or Good Shepherd UMC. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.





