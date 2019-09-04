MERRILL HUNTER, 63, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Survivors include son, Bradley (Dulce) Keller of Johnson City, Tenn.; sisters, Ruby (Steve) Teeple of Palmetto, Fla., and Bonita (Harold) Burtner of Muncie; and brothers, Stanley (Jean) Hunter of Benton, Ky., and Lowell (Donna) Hunter of Wolcottville. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, in Kendallville, Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will follow place at Lake Bethel Cemetery. www.hitefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019