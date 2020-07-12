MERRILL KEITH HACKETT, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at his home. He retired from ITT Aerospace in October 1989 after 41 years of service. He also worked for Safety Wear for three years. He is survived by sons, Dennis (Mary) Hackett, Gary (Cheryl) Hackett and Steven (Sheryl) Hackett; five grandsons; five great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded by his wife of 69 years, Edith Hackett; brother, Dr. Walter Hackett; and a great-granddaughter. Service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Allen County. Memorials to Riley Hospital for Children. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com