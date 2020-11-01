1/1
MERVIL L. "PAT" PATTERSON
MERVIL L. "PAT" PATTERSON, 85, of Fort Wayne, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after suffering a massive stroke. He was born in Tuscaloosa County, Ala. on April 5, 1935, he was a son of the late Hollie and Lillie Patterson. Pat graduated from Georgetown College and the University of Maryland. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. He was a proud veteran who spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he spent 19 1/2 years at Fort Wayne Bible College-Taylor University. After retiring for the second time, he continued working with his wife at American Home Real Estate until his death. He loved to travel, especially spending the winters in Wesleyan Village in Brooksville, Fla. He loved spending time with his family and loved his wife. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; daughters, Ruth Hanna of Fort Wayne, Ind., Anna (William) Lockrem of Warsaw, Poland, Deborah (Robert) Weber of Beavercreek, Ohio; son, Michael (Cinnamon) Patterson of Huntsville, Ala.; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and one brother. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, and a grandson. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 6600 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior, Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
