MESHACH KIENKOK "DR. THEIN HTAY", 76, of Hunter town, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Burma, Meshach was a Medical Doctor and also served as a minister for over 40 years. Meshach was also an author and master translator of Biblical doctrine and he used this skill in an effort to help Christ's followers around the world. Meshach is survived by two daughters, Cho New Soe, and Ma Thaw. As well as many brothers and sisters in Christ. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, with viewing two hours prior. Viewing also from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N Clinton, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery. Preferred memorials in honor of Meshach may be made to the family in c/o Ezra Kokonaing.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019