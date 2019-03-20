Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. MESHACH "THEIN HTAY" KIENKOK. View Sign

MESHACH KIENKOK "DR. THEIN HTAY", 76, of Hunter town, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Burma, Meshach was a Medical Doctor and also served as a minister for over 40 years. Meshach was also an author and master translator of Biblical doctrine and he used this skill in an effort to help Christ's followers around the world. Meshach is survived by two daughters, Cho New Soe, and Ma Thaw. As well as many brothers and sisters in Christ. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, with viewing two hours prior. Viewing also from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N Clinton, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery. Preferred memorials in honor of Meshach may be made to the family in c/o Ezra Kokonaing.



MESHACH KIENKOK "DR. THEIN HTAY", 76, of Hunter town, Ind., passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Burma, Meshach was a Medical Doctor and also served as a minister for over 40 years. Meshach was also an author and master translator of Biblical doctrine and he used this skill in an effort to help Christ's followers around the world. Meshach is survived by two daughters, Cho New Soe, and Ma Thaw. As well as many brothers and sisters in Christ. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Pathway Community Church, with viewing two hours prior. Viewing also from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N Clinton, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery. Preferred memorials in honor of Meshach may be made to the family in c/o Ezra Kokonaing. Funeral Home FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services

6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

260-424-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close