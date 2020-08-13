MESHELE G. WYNEKEN, 64, passed away on Monday, Aug.t 10, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Auburn, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Gene and Rolla (Kees bury) Glass. She received her Bachelor's degree from Illinois State University. She danced for the Fort Wayne Ballet in the 1960's and 1970's and had been their lead ballerina at one time. Meshele was a chef instructor at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne for over 20 years and a Registered Dietician. Meshele loved to fish and cook. She also enjoyed vacationing in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and was a big animal lover. Surviving are her friend, Cathy Leugers and her beloved dog, Pookie. A Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with calling from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. After cremation, Meshele will be entombed with her mother at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.