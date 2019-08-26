Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MEYRLE W. PEPPLER. View Sign Service Information Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services 6750 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-432-3914 Send Flowers Obituary

MEYRLE W. PEPPLER, 88, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne surrounded by his family. Born on Nov. 6, 1930 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Arthur W. and Helen M. (Zollinger) Peppler. Meyrle graduated from Central High School. In 1951 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea as a combat infantryman, 7th Infantry Division, Baker Company, 17th Buffalo Regiment. Upon discharge in 1953 he returned to Fort Wayne and resumed a long and distinguished career in the homebuilding and remodeling business in Fort Wayne with Lebrato Bros. Inc. where he worked in many positions of leadership, including superintendent, vice president and president. He served on the Board of Directors of the Homebuilders' Association of Fort Wayne, was honored as the 1993 Remodeler of the Year, and was well-known and respected in the local housing industry. Meyrle and loving wife Sally moved to Panama City Beach, Fla., to enjoy retirement years. He was active in many leadership and service roles at American Legion Post 296 in Fort Wayne and Emerald Coast VFW Post 10555 and American Legion Post 402 in PCB, and his homeowners' association. He was an avid golfer and fired a hole-in-one in 2005. He was a member of Gulfview United Methodist Church in PCB. He dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed by both family and friends. "His greatest gift was his father energy which lives on in each of his descendants. Received from his Heavenly Father, he passed on his father energy as the wisdom and experience of his life and who he was. Meyrle's healthy inner authority empowered him to do what he knew he had to do regardless of price, and to know confidently that he had life for others, as evidenced by his penchant for service to community." Surviving are sons, Randy (Diane) of Norman, Okla., and David (Carolyn) of Columbia City; daughters, Gail Wright of Noblesville and Julie (Ted) Sorg of Roanoke; grandchildren, Nick, Adam (Holly), Ben (Jenny), Kyle (Summer), Angie, Daniel, Drew (Aleta), Maria and Noah (Molly) Peppler, Alex (Maira) and Hillary Wright, and Wyatt (Natalie), Tessah, Trey and Shannon Sorg; great-grandchildren, Wesley and Gracie Sorg, Emilce and Oliver Wright, and Hawkins, Leighton, Luke and Isaac Peppler; sister, Beverly Wert; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Peppler; sister-in-law, Barbara Peppler; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend Jane Brewer Nendick of PCB. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sally L. (Ramer) Peppler; daughter, Terry Peppler; brother, Arthur O. Peppler; brothers-in-law, C. Richard Wert and Norbert P. "Jake" Emig; and sister-in-law, F. Jean Emig. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804) with visitation two hours prior. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials to Emerald Coast VFW Post 10555 in Panama City Beach, Fla. Condolences may be left online at



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 26, 2019

