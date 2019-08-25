MICHAEL A. RICHARDS (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
MICHAEL A. RICHARDS, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Mike was a general contractor for many years, working with his father and teaching his sons and son-in-laws the trade. He enjoyed golf, genealogy, playing cards and chocolate. He is survived by his wife, Judith Richards; eight children, Brent Richards, Michele Bosse, Milyssa (Andy) Birch, Andy (Monica) Richards, Ken (Beth) Richards, Khrysta (Jeff) Shimer, Dan Richards, and Tim Richards; 14 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his brother, Stephen Richards; and many others who called him Dad or Pawpaw. A celebration of life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Orchard Ridge Country Club, 4531 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). If so desired, donations will be accepted, in his wife's name, to be distributed in Mike's honor, at a later date. Arrangements by Siler Funeral Service, 8632 Decatur Rd., Fort Wayne. To send tributes online visit silerfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019
