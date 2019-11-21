SSG MICHAEL A. SCHAPER, retired U.S. Army, 71, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Wolf Lake, Ind. Mike served three tours of duty in Vietnam resulting in three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, leading to a total of 33 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. He retired from Schuster Company as a truck driver in 2011. Surviving are his loving wife of 13 years, Marjorie Schaper; children, Brian and Michelle; stepdaughter, Emily; and three grandchildren; also his siblings, Esther Donovan and Ted Schaper. Funeral service is noon Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, with visitation two hours prior beginning at 10 a.m. All veterans are invited and welcome to attend. To view full obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2019