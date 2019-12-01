MICHAEL A. YOUNG, 72, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Memphis, Tenn., he was the son of the late Clyde and Elizabeth Young. Michael graduated from North Side High School and during those years played on the Pepsi Komets Hockey Team. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Michael is survived by his wife, JoAnn Young of Fort Wayne; sons, Scott Young of Fort Wayne and Marc Young of New Haven; and six grandchildren. A private service with military honors will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019