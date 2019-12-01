MICHAEL A. YOUNG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL A. YOUNG.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
Send Flowers

MICHAEL A. YOUNG, 72, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Memphis, Tenn., he was the son of the late Clyde and Elizabeth Young. Michael graduated from North Side High School and during those years played on the Pepsi Komets Hockey Team. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Michael is survived by his wife, JoAnn Young of Fort Wayne; sons, Scott Young of Fort Wayne and Marc Young of New Haven; and six grandchildren. A private service with military honors will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.