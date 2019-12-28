MICHAEL AIDAN BAIL, 21, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born on Sept. 2, 1998 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Tim and Shari (Magsig) Bail, who survive. He was a 2017 graduate of Carroll High School. Mikey was a kind, compassionate kid who could light up a room with his smile. He had an intense sense of empathy and would gladly put the problems of others before his own. His inner strength and resilience were unequaled but sadly not indestructible. "He has left us too soon. We will cherish the time that we had with him and will never forget the lessons that he taught us. We could not have asked for a better son or big brother. He made us proud. To his friends we thank you for picking him up when he was down, for getting him home safely when he could not, and making the moments that he shared with you special." He is also survived by his sister, Molly Bail; grandparents, Thomas and Susan Johnson, Michael and Beatriz Bail, and Woody McIntyre; uncles, Alan (Lynn) Magsig, and Chris (Jen) Magsig; aunt, Amy (Steve) Strine; and cousins, Rebecca, Caleb, Gabi, and Jessica. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Magsig. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Monday at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 1 p.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to Erin's House, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019