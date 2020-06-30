MICHAEL ALAN HOOKMAN, 41, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 24, 1979 in Blue Island, Ill., he was the son of Robert A. and Maria T. (Palomo) Hookman, who survive. He graduated from Snider High School in 1998 and ITT Tech. He lived in Fort Wayne, Ind. and worked as an electrical engineering technician at ITT Industries and UTEC. He was a loving and generous son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. He loved spending time with his family. His hobbies included movies, fishing, cars, photography, and technology. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jessica (James) Isca and Julie Hookman. Memorial gathering is from 5:30 to 7:30 Friday, July 3, 2020, at D.O McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Private entombment at the Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an Educational Scholarship Fund for Michael's nephews in care of Robert Hookman. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.