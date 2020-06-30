MICHAEL ALLEN BAILEY, 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 9:06 a.m. at his residence. His death was unexpected and of natural causes. Born April 22, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thurman Bailey and Stella (Lambert) Bailey. He was united in marriage to Jan Johanson on Nov. 21, 2001, and she survives. Mike attended the Waynedale Baptist Church. He also graduated from Heritage High School in the Class of 1974. Mike was a supervisor at the Allen County Public Library until his health prevented him from continuing. Mike was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Purdue Boilermakers Fan! He found humor in the smallest things and had a way of making people laugh. With his phenomenal memory and recall for past events, he often would help one remember things one had forgotten. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Survivors include his wife, Jan Bailey of Fort Wayne, Ind.; son, Josh Hudnall of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandson, Jarret Hudnall; sisters, Mary Jo (Mike) James of Holly Hill, Fla., Linda Carter of Church Hill, Tenn.; cousin, Connie Lockwood of Hinckley, Ohio; and several nephews. A Celebration of Life Ceremony is 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819) with visitation two hours prior to service. Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook for those wanting to watch on Mike's Facebook page. Preferred memorials to Waynedale Baptist Church Debt Retirement Fund and can be sent directly to the church. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.