MICHAEL B. MARTIN, 70, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Born Oct. 5, 1949, in Radford, Va., he was the son of the late, Charles Martin and Eleanor Martin. Michael served in the U.S. Air Force and obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame. He was a business owner of Federal Insulation of Indiana. He loved his family and animals and also enjoyed fishing and spending time at the lake. Michael is sur0vived by his wife of 34 years, Beverly Martin; daughter, Holly Humbert; son, Vance (Monica) Bercot; and four grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2019