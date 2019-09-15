MICHAEL BURKART, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. "He was a loving father, grandfather and friend". Mike was born June 30,1953, in Detroit, Mich., a son of Peter and Margaret Burkart. He worked for the city of Fort Wayne for 34 years. He had a passion for drag racing. "He was an all around fun-loving guy with a heart of gold. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit, with a little bit of stubbornness". Surviving are his brothers, Pete (Julie), Jerry (Alicia), and Brian; sisters, Madeline and Marilyn; daughters, Stephanie and Heather; and son, Patrick; also eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter; mother, Margaret; brother, Paul; son, Matthew; and daughter, Michelle. At his request there will be no services. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019