MICHAEL CARROLL METTLER, 81, "Our Dad", passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with his son Jeff and daughter-in-law April holding his hands while his other three children, Jenni, Brian, and Corey, were each able to tell him how much they loved him "just before he left us". Born July 18, 1939 in Fort Wayne, Michael was the first child of the late Don and Carroll Mettler. He grew up on Florida Drive with his five siblings, Steve, Connie, Rick, Anne Marie, and Meg. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957, and from St. Joseph College in 1961 with a B.S. Degree in Business Administration. He was married to Kathy Sharp from 1964 to 1983, with whom he had his four children. He was married to Janine Fetters from 1987 to 2006, and enjoyed being a family with her and her son, Michael Nader. After graduating from college, Michael spent a brief period in the U.S. Army Reserve at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas before going to work in the insurance field, ultimately joining the family business, Mettler-Nix Insurance Agency, alongside his father and grandfather. He went on to work in a variety of businesses in entrepreneurial, management, and sales roles, including several years with the City of Fort Wayne. His true calling however was as an artist and fine art nature photographer. He exhibited and sold his art at various galleries and art fairs throughout the region, including Artlink and The Fort Wayne Museum of Art. At the time of his death he was working with Old Crown Roasting Company, curating the art exhibits displayed in their gallery. Michael was a walking encyclopedia of nature. He could identify any tree, plant, flower, or bird. His car was a mobile nature center filled with leaves, feathers, rocks, maps and binoculars. He especially revered trees, and photographed them endlessly. He was an advocate for the environment and anyone subjected to injustice and oppression. He was especially passionate about the plight and treatment of Native Americans and women. He marched in support of the ERA, was a founding member of the group Men Against Violence Against Women, and contributed to the campaigns of female candidates across the country. Michael's travels included Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, as well as throughout the U.S. He was always up for an adventure, day-tripping to sites with Native American history or off doing tree rubbings. "Some of our best memories are of our childhood trips to Glen Arbor, Mich. Thank you for introducing us to one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We are so grateful he was able to spend time there with his grandchildren as well." He will be so missed by his children, Jenni (Scott) Mettler Vincent of Overland Park, Kan., Brian (Cheryl) Mettler of Dexter, Mich., Corey (Tonda) Mettler of Fishers, Ind., and Jeff (April) Mettler of Fort Wayne. He was the extremely proud Grandpa of Jackson, Lillian, Samuel, and Sheamus Mettler, and Kyle, Jessie, Lucy, and Charlie Vincent. He is survived by siblings, Steve (Kathy), Connie, and Meg Mettler; nine nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Beth Mettler and Dick Pfister. He was preceded in death by his brother, Rick; and his sister, Anne Marie. He will also be missed by his ever-expanding circle of friends whose lives he touched with his unwavering kindness and generosity of spirit. Donations may be may be sent to the family in the name of Jenni Mettler Vincent for the purchase of a memorial tree and plaque in his honor in Lakeside Park, with any remaining funds donated to the Lakeside Park Rose Garden Trust, and Acres Land Trust. Please send to Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, 2403 East Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825) in the memory of Michael Mettler. "Since it is difficult to be together at this time, we will celebrate Michael at the dedication of his memorial tree." To view the full tribute from his family, and to share memories online, visit Advantagehighlandpark.com