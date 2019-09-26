MICHAEL D. HAYDEN

Obituary
MICHAEL D. HAYDEN, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 3, 1955. Surviving are his partner in crime, ex-wife, and dear friend, Junice Glasspoole; daughters, Elizabeth Grace, Iola Hayden, and Margaret Hayden; grandchildren, Kira Smith and Victor Smith; brother, Dennis Hayden; and sister, Karen (Hayden) Mileski. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Iola Hayden. A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heartland Hospice Services of Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019
