MICHAEL "MIKE" D. RAMOS, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born Nov. 5, 1969, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Janet (Lah meyer) Martin and the late Paul Ramos Jr. Mike had a great love for his only child, Jorja. He enjoyed absolutely every activity or event he could spend with her. She was his pride and joy. He attended Elmhurst High School and graduated from Bellmont High School in 1988. Mike worked for Land / API Construction for over 25 years where he made many life-long friendships. His hobbies included woodworking, caring for his lawn and helping others. Mike is survived by his daughter, Jorja Ramos; siblings, Richard (Mary Lou) Ramos, Joseph (Jennifer) Ramos, Mai Lin Bishop, Kellie (Jim) Mitchell, Monica (Paul) Ramos, Sonja (Tony) Navarro, and Stephanie (Andy) Ramos; mother, Janet (Rick) Martin; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Ramos; and grandparents, Paul Sr. and Felipa Ramos. Visitation for family and friends is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6660 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A private family burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Monday, March 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike's honor to his daughter, Jorja Ramos.

