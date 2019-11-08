MICHAEL "MIKE" DALE REINKING, 69, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Walter and Marie (Augenstein) Reinking. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He retired from Zollner Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a member of the I.U. Alumni Association and past member of American Legion Post 241, Waynedale and Eagles FOE 248, Fort Wayne. He also enjoyed golfing, hiking, and riding his bicycle. He is survived by his brothers, Jack (Laurel) Reinking of Spring Lake, Mich., Thomas (Sara) Reinking of Louisville, Ky., and Dean (Debbie) Reinking of Hilo, Hawaii; and sister-in-law, Sue Reinking. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Reinking, in 2016. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Timothy Quill officiating. Visitation is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019