MICHAEL DAVID "MIKE" WILSON, 60, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Marrieta, Ohio, he was the son of the late David and Alvena (Erb) Wilson. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church, Fort Wayne and worked at Tri-State Instruments for 33 years. Mike enjoyed music, model trains, and loved his Weber grills. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susie; sons, Jeremy (Amber) Wilson of New Haven and Chad Wilson of St. Paul, Minn.; brother, Mark (Dawn) Wilson of Waynedale; and grandson, Miles Wilson of New Haven. A Celebration of Life is 7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven, with visitation starting at 4:30 p.m. until service time. Pastor Jeremy Helmuth officiating. Preferred memorials are to . To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL DAVID "MIKE" WILSON.
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 4, 2019