MICHAEL DEAN LANSAW, 63, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He recently retired from the Street Department in the City of Fort Wayne after 26 years of dedicated service, proudly maintaining the streets of Fort Wayne. Michael enjoyed life to the fullest; he loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He collected all kinds of different gadgets and classic toys. In his leisure, Michael enjoyed listening to all kinds of Rock'n Roll music, and watched as many Western movies as possible, repeatedly! But the thing that Michael loved most in life was his family. Michael was a loving husband and father, who wanted nothing more than for his family to enjoy being together, including their pet, Zoey, which was always by his side. He is survived by wife, Susan Ann; children, Lindsay (Cassie), Taylor (Jennifer), Travis (Kirsten), and Katlyn (Chris) Elett; grandchildren, Amara and Levi; mother, Janice; siblings, Leon Creech, Kristina "Tina" Holbrook, David Lansaw, and Sandy Jensen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney. Memorial service is noon Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior to the service. Preferred memorials are to . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019