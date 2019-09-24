MICHAEL DeWITT STEVENSON, 44, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He graduated from Snider High School in 1993. He received his A.S. from Ball State, in 2004. Surviving are his sons, Michael D., MonTe D. (Jaliyah), Marqis D., and Mikale; parents, Michael and Tonya Stevenson; siblings, Michelle (Malik) King, Marcus and Mia Stevenson; companion, Kierra Hood; grandmother, Henria McGee; three grandchildren, Tyler, Kali and MonTe II; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, DeWitt B. McGee, St. Luke Stevenson, Ethel Stevenson and Fannie Brooks. Funeral service is noon Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Turner Chapel AME Church, 836 E. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 24, 2019