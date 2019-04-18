MICHAEL E. LoVETT JR., 46, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral service is noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Service, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019