MICHAEL E. LoVETT Jr.

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL E. LoVETT Jr..

MICHAEL E. LoVETT JR., 46, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral service is noon Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Service, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Funeral Home
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.