MICHAEL E. MILLS

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
MICHAEL E. MILLS, 69, of Huntertown, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at home. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown. Memorial donations may be given to the Cancer Research Center. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020
