MICHAEL E. THOME SR., 63, of Ossian, Ind., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 1:10 p.m. at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Chicago, Ill. on Dec. 28, 1955, he was the son of Ronald L. Thome, who survives, and Winifred E. (Tiedema) Thome, who preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2010. He worked at Haworth Inc. in Holland, Mich. for 12 years, Wayne Metals in Markle for 12 years, and the past three years as deliveryman for Papa John's Pizza in Waynedale, Ind. Mike loved and spent hours on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Being born and raised in Chicago, it was only natural that he was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. He loved to joke and enjoyed seeing people laugh. Also, family was very important and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He never let his disability of being deaf minimize his life. Survivors include his companion, Marlene Liaromatis of Ossian, Ind.; sons, Michael (Virginia) Thome Jr. of Holland, Mich., Max (Robin) Thome of Zeeland, Mich.; sisters, Pamela Temkin of South Haven, Mich., Susan (John) Waha of South Haven, Mich.; three grandchildren, Madison Thome, Alexis Borgman, and Quincy Thome; one great-grandchild, Jaxon Martinez. Celebration of Life Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur, with visitation from noon until the time of service. "The theme of the service will be Harley Davidson, so please bring your bikes and wear your Harley Davidson apparel." Preferred memorials to SPCA of Allen County. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 24, 2019