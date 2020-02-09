MICHAEL EDWARD ASKINS SR., 77, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 23, 1942 in Grand Rapids, Mich., he was a son of the late Bernard and Nora Irene (Velte) Askins. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, Class of 1961. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Signa Lee Askins; and his five children, Kassandra (David) Potts of Albion, Michael (Cathy) Askins Jr. of Abilene, Texas, Christopher (Jody) Askins of Fort Wayne, Kirsten (Kevin) Crowl of Fort Wayne, and James Askins of Kendallville; brother, Robert (Barb) Askins; sisters, Sheila Schussler, and Mary (Larry) Shepherd; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a plethora of nieces and nephews. Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Memorials to the EOD Foundation. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020