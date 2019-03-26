MICHAEL EICHER, , 92, formerly of Grabill, Ind., died Monday, March 25, 2019, at his son's home in Fremont, Ind. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Cuba Mennonite Church, 10835 Cuba Road, Harlan, Ind. Calling is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the church. Memorials to Cuba Mennonite Church for the Church Missions Fund. Arrangements by Carnahan - Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary & sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 26, 2019