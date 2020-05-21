DeWALD, MICHAEL ELVIN: There will an outdoor drive-by or walk-by visitation under the canopy, weather permitting, from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lake Township, 7914 West Cook Road, Fort Wayne. Funeral service, which will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page, is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store