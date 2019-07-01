MICHAEL EUGENE DAVIS, 63, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Michael was the son of the late Theodore and Viola Davis. Michael owned and operated Fort Wayne Smelting LLC where he did interior demolition for 50 years. Michael loved getting up each morning and going to work. He enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, listening and dancing to music, hosting family and friends all the time at his house while enjoyed their company. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Judy Davis; children, Angela Davis, Anthony Michael (April) Davis, LaDona (Joe) Jones, Dino (Tiffany) Davis, Ted Davis; grandchildren, Briana, Laney, Lilly, Chloe, Sebastian, Courtney, Mario, Hope; sisters, Angela (Harold) Crause, and Dee (James) Gorman. Michael was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Schmitz, and Rose Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Calling begins at 2 p.m. today, July 1, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Service, and extends until 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Burial in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 1, 2019