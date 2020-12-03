MICHAEL F. TOOHIG, 95, formerly of Fort Wayne, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at home. Born Dec. 9, 1924, in Lawrence, Mass., he was the son of Timothy and Catherine Toohig. He earned a Bronze Star in World War II. His faith supported him through many challenges as he worked hard to help support his family from an early age. His 50 year technical career carried him around the world but he particularly enjoyed his time with ITT in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Bissonnette); children, Delsina Matranga, Timothy Toohig, Terrence Toohig, Michele Brem, and Aimee Urquhart; 11 grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Valcourt, Catherine McCarthy, Eileen Mueller, and Sr Elizabeth Toohig. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to a charity of donor's choice or perform a kind act in his memory.



