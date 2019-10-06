Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL G. BARKSDALE. View Sign Service Information Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple 1305 Broad Ripple Avenue Indianapolis , IN 46220 (317)-475-4475 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL G. BARKSDALE, 61, of Fishers, Ind., went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Born Feb. 16, 1958, he was the son of Eugene Barksdale and the late Artis (Stokes) Barksdale. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., graduating from South Side High School in 1976. Michael was very active in sports, particularly basketball, and was well-known in the community. Following graduation, he went on to attend Ball State University and received a basketball scholarship to IUPUI Fort Wayne, where he graduated with degrees in Telecommunications and Public Relations. Michael began his broadcasting career at WOWO Radio selling on air commercial time. He then moved on to WANE TV, before advancing his career to become a Senior Accounting Executive in a larger market, Indianapolis, working with WISH TV. Michael married the love of his life, Kelly Annette Phelps, on Aug. 29, 1992. They moved to Fishers to begin their new life together and start a family. In addition to Michael's first son, Steven, Michael and Kelly welcomed three sons, Justin, Aaron, and Sean. Michael continued to stay active in the sports community, coaching his boys in tee ball, football, and basketball. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Kelly; sons, Steven Michael Williamson, Michael Justin Barksdale, Aaron Miles Barksdale, and Sean Parker Barksdale; father, Eugene Barksdale; sisters, Dawn Barksdale, Lisa Barksdale, and Kim (Floyd) Lewis; Uncle Bo, with whom Michael shared a special bond; and a host of very special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E. 91st St., Indianapolis (IN 46250), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at

