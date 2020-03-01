Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael G. Blair. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL G. BLAIR, 33, went missing on Friday Jan. 31, 2020, and is presumed deceased in the mountains near Fairplay, Colo. Born in Fort Wayne on May 17, 1986, he was the son of Cathy and Ron Duchovic and George Blair. He attended both Homestead and Leo High Schools. Michael graduated from IPFW with a bachelor's degree in geosciences, and he obtained a master's degree in geosciences from Ohio University. Michael lived his life with passion. This passion extended to music, in both appreciation and creation, to a love of science and the natural world, and to a joy for learning. He approached all of these with curiosity and excitement and a wonderful eye for beauty in his photography. He was an adventurer filled with a similar wonder and drive; his accomplishments and achievements could fill multiple lifetimes. This all-encompassing love for the outdoors and multi-disciplinary adventure paved the way for the remainder of his years. He had an amazing one-of-a-kind mind and the ripples of his passing have been felt across the country. Michael was never shy to let his nerd flag fly. Borrowing Tyrell's quote from the 1982 movie Bladerunner: "The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long, and you [Michael] have burned so very, very brightly Look at you. You're the prodigal son. You're quite a prize!" Surviving are his parents, twin brother, Joel Blair (Lauren Tourkow); brother, Ian Blair; sister, Danielle Blair; grandmother, Mary Catherine (Kay) Miller; nieces, Jadea and Kae-Lani Blair; many caring aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Miller, Richard and Joanne Blair; and cousin, Nicholas Schofield. A Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Wunderkammer Gallery, 3402 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Memorial donations may be made to Park County Search & Rescue (

