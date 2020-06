Or Copy this URL to Share

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family

Revise service info submitted BLAIR, MICHAEL G.: A Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Wunderkammer Gallery, 3402 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store